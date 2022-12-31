5 victims safely removed from home during suspect's arrest: Thomaston police

Chief of Police Jeffrey Madden said there were no injuries to the suspect, the victims, or first responders.

THOMASTON, Conn. — Five people were safely removed from a home after a domestic disturbance leading to a suspect's arrest in Thomaston on Friday, according to police.

Thomason Chief of Police Jeffrey Madden said at approximately 10:35 p.m., Thomaston police responded to an area of High Street Extension, on the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Police officers set up a perimeter and got in contact with victims within the home. When it was determined safe to do so, five victims were safely taken out of the home, leaving the suspect, Michael J. Grosso Jr., age 52, barricaded in a bedroom on the second floor, according to Chief Madden.

Mutual Aid assistance was requested from Plymouth police and the Waterbury Emergency Response team, due to the severity and nature of the call.

Chief Madden said the Waterbury Emergency Response team helped in taking Grosso into custody without incident or injury to himself or first responders.

There was no threat to the general public and High Street Extension has been reopened.

The Thomaston Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and past incidents that had been reported to officers as a result of this investigation.

