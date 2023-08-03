$50,000 reward offered in 2018 Colchester homicide

The reward money is being offered in exchange for information on the death of 36-year-old James Stone Jr., who was found dead on Stanavage Road.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Editors Note: The video above aired in February 2022.

An increased reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of a man in Colchester in 2018.

The reward money is being offered in exchange for information on the death of 36-year-old James Stone Jr., who was found dead, having sustained gunshot wounds in his trailer, located on Stanavage Road, on May 18, 2018.

A reward of $25,000 was announced in January 2022 but has since been increased to $50,000.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact State Police by email at david.bennett@ct.gov or phone at 860-465-5456. All information will be kept confidential.

