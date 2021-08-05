$50,000 reward offered for help in 10-year-old double homicide investigation in Norwalk

The shooting happened in August of 2011 and left a 22 and 27-year-old dead.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police are asking for your help as they continue their investigation of a double homicide that happened 10 years ago.

On August 6, 2011, officers responded to a shooting on Avenue B. They found 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston killed in a parked car.

The state of Connecticut is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Smalls and Alston's deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Imparato at 203-854-3190 or by email at CImparato@NorwalkCT.org.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field followed by the message and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

