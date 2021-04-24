6-year-old boy killed, mother injured in shooting at Brooklyn hotel; suspect arrested

The woman told police someone came into her room and shot both her and her son.

BROOKLYN, Ohio — A 6-year-old boy is dead and his mother has been injured following a shooting at a Brooklyn hotel Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old female victim was staying with her son at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Tiedeman Road and told police someone came into their room and shot them both around 6:30 a.m. Officials also say the woman left her son in her room and called 911 from the front desk roughly 30 minutes after the shooting.

EMS crews arrived on scene and performed CPR on the young boy, who suffered "multiple" gunshot wounds. Both mother and son were rushed to a nearby MetroHealth emergency room, and while the woman has since been released, the child died from his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities confirm a suspect has been arrested, but have not yet named the person. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also assisting Brooklyn police in looking into the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates as they become available.