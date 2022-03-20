74-year-old woman seriously injured in carjacking at Hamden Plaza

Hamden Police said the woman was violently thrown to the ground.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden residents are concerned after a carjacking in broad daylight at Hamden Plaza Friday afternoon.

This is one of several recent incidents in the parking lots of the shopping centers along Dixwell Avenue involving elderly residents.

Police say a 74-year-old woman was putting items in her car when she was violently thrown to the ground at the Hamden Plaza. Police got the call around 3:00 p.m.

She was seriously injured, according to police.

This and several other recent incidents have residents changing plans, like Marni Esposito, who has the safety of her 82-year-old mother on her mind.

“At this point, I have forbid her from going shopping; she cannot go unaccompanied," Esposito said. "Today, I made the choice, she needed to go to DSW. I drove all the way to Orange."

She said more preventative measures are needed to keep Hamden Plaza safe.

“We can’t have our citizens attacked like this, especially our seniors," she said.

Just last month, a 63-year-old woman was robbed and dragged 40 feet outside of Stop and Shop on Dixwell Avenue while putting groceries in her car. The moments were caught on a surveillance camera.

Also in February, an 83-year-old woman was injured after she was knocked to the ground during a morning attempted robbery. Just a couple of weeks earlier there was an attempted armed robbery of a man inside his parked car in the stop and shop parking lot. The next day, a woman’s purse stolen from her while putting groceries in her car, according to Hamden Police.

"It’s absolutely disgusting that people are going after the elderly in our community," Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said.

Garrett said there are more frequent police patrols and she is in contact with the owner about what can be done.

“Chief Sullivan and Andrew Bermant, the operator of the plaza, have been talking about where to have cameras and better camera angles, and I know that there is better lighting there in the plaza so I know steps are being taken to make people feel more safe, but we are willing to do more.”

Garrett also said there are talks about business owners and property owners getting together to see if they can find solutions.

Esposito is suggesting an escort system.

"Somebody in the Hamden Crime Watchers Facebook group had what I thought is a brilliant idea—is to have designated senior parking with escorts," Esposito said. "I think people in town would help volunteer.”

Police are looking for three suspects in this carjacking. If you know anything about this case, contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.

