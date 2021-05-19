85-year-old woman injured during robbery in Hamden

Police say the woman was putting groceries in her car when the suspect approached her and grabbed the shoulder strap of her pocket book, pulling her to the ground.

HAMDEN, Conn — An 85-year-old woman was injured during a robbery in Hamden Monday afternoon.

Police say they an investigation showed the woman was placing groceries in her car at the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue.

The woman was approached by a suspect described as a "dark-skinned male wearing a full face covering." Police said he grabbed her pocketbook's shoulder strap pulling her to the ground.

The woman suffered a fractured shoulder as a result of the incident, say police.

The suspect drove away in a Blue Honda CRV, which police said was stolen earlier in West Haven.

Anyone with the information is asked to call Detective Joseph Liguori of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at 203-407-3190.

