The drivers of the ATVs were all issued a $500 fine for illegally driving around the city.

Mayor Ganim announced on Tuesday that eight dirk bikes and one quad were seized by police.

Bridgeport officials say dirt bikes and quads have been seen more often throughout the city, disobeying traffic signals and boxing in cars. A task force was created in 2019 to seize dirt bikes and ATVs.

On May 4, the task force seized four dirt bikes and on May 7, they seized five ATVs.

