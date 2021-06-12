A stolen car leads police on a pursuit in Hartford

A car stolen from Manchester lead police on pursuit after shots were fired.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A blue Altima was stolen out of Manchester and was involved in shots fired around 3pm Saturday afternoon.

Later in the day Hartford detectives observed the vehicle and tried to stop it. The vehicle fled which initiated a pursuit.

Police were unable to stop the vehicle and the pursuit is over.

This is a developing story.

