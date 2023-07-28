Aaron Hernandez’s brother "DJ" facing federal threatening, stalking charges

The charges come after Hernandez allegedly communicated with an individual via Facebook Messenger and made multiple threats to carry out a shooting at UConn.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Aaron Hernandez’s older brother is now facing federal charges after Bristol police arrested him amid concerns that he was planning a school shooting at the University of UConn and Brown University.

Prosecutors announced Friday that Dennis John “DJ” Hernandez, 37, was facing federal charges of interstate threatening and stalking offenses.

The charges come after Hernandez allegedly communicated with an individual via Facebook Messenger on July 6 and July 7 and made multiple statements threatening to carry out a shooting incident at UConn.

According to prosecutors, the statements included: “I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything And don’t give a (expletive) who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for years now and now it’s other people's turn. I’m prepared to give my life. So if I don’t get to see you on the outside know I love you always Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.”

It is alleged that Hernandez’s vehicle was identified on UConn’s campus on July 7.

The complaint also alleges that, on July 18 and 19, 2023, Hernandez made multiple Facebook posts threatening to harm or kill three individuals who reside out of state. In addition, on July 19, in a conversation via text message with one of the victims, Hernandez stated “We’re taking lives if s--- isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game. I know we don’t play in my family. If we have to take lives or buildings we will. So just letting you know so you can be prepared for a media circus one way or another.”

The complaint charges Hernandez with transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure, and with interstate stalking. Each charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Hernandez has been detained in state custody on related charges since July 19. He appeared this afternoon in Hartford federal court.

Aaron Hernandez killed himself in 2017 while serving a murder sentence.

