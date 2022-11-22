Accused Naugatuck baby killer had extensive criminal history

Police are searching for Christopher Francisquini who was serving a 10-year special parole when he allegedly killed his daughter Friday.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck, state and federal law enforcement agencies are looking for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, accused of strangling, stabbing, and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter Camilla last Friday.

It's believed he killed Camilla, who would have turned one year old on Dec. 2, in the morning hours.

Francisquini and Camilla's mother reportedly got into a dispute in Waterbury later in the day. Officials said Francisquini removed his ankle monitor and broke his phone in the dispute.

A member of the home on Millville Avenue, where Camilla was killed, discovered the child and called 911.

Francisquini was last seen in New Haven Friday after ditching the vehicle he was driving on I-91.

"This is definitely one of the most difficult and trying cases that we’ve ever had to investigate," Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said during a press conference Monday.

Francisquini is known to law enforcement in Connecticut.

McAllister said Francisquini has an "extensive criminal history." In June of 2012, Francisquini faced first-degree assault charges with serious physical injury. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 10 years in jail and 10 years of special parole in April 2013.

Special parole is assigned at the time of sentencing by a judge. Standard parole is when someone is released early and will be under a parole supervisor's watch.

Francisquini was granted early release in December 2020. He was released a month earlier to a halfway house in November.

A year later, in November 2021, Francisquini was arrested again for a slew of crimes he allegedly committed over two days, including carjacking, burglary, breach of peace, larceny, assault, and more.

Francisquini was placed back in jail to finish his 10-year sentence.

His jail sentence ended on June 20 of this year but he wasn't released until a week later when he posted bond for the November 2021 crimes.

Francisquini was out on nearly a $375,000 bond. Officials said he wasn't held longer because the new charges were still working through the legal system. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning as the charges awaited a plea.

University of New Haven Criminal Justice Associate Professor Mike Lawlor said Francisquini could have been placed back behind bars since he violated parole.

"That opens a question on why he wasn’t back in jail as a parole violator," Lawlor said. "I’m guessing parole officers would have been aware of these new charges. Why they didn’t detain the guy? I couldn’t tell you, but these are unanswered questions that deserve answers."

Then, on Nov. 18, tragedy struck when he allegedly killed Camilla at their home in Naugatuck.

An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for murder and risk of injury to a minor.

If and when found, Francisquini will be held on a $5 million bond.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Neighbors near the home are in shock by what happened.

One person said it is concerning he is still on the loose. Police have not ruled out the possibility he may return to the house or is still loose in the state. They said it's also a possibility he has left or will leave the state.

Police are encouraging people not to approach Francisquini if seen. Instead, call 911.

