One person dead, suspect arrested after shooting at Arkansas hospital

A suspect has been arrested and one person is dead after an active shooter threat at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies are on the scene of an active shooter at a Sherwood hospital where at least one person has died and a suspect was arrested.

Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed the "suspected incident" at the hospital and said that the building was on lockdown around 11:20 a.m.

The Sherwood Police Department later confirmed it was an active shooter situation.

Hospital employees who were in the building at the time of the incident have said that the shooting occurred on the 4th floor of the hospital.

Alongside Sherwood police, there are also officers from the North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Little Rock Police Department responding to the incident.

Bill Sadler, with the Arkansas State Police, is calling the incident a "tactical response."

Police confirmed shortly after 12:30 p.m. that a suspect was in custody and one person was dead.

The victim died from at least one gunshot wound, Sherwood police said. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

Little Rock police said that they arrested the unnamed suspect at Zimmerman's Exxon and notified Sherwood police upon detaining the shooting suspect.

The lockdown at the hospital was lifted around 1 p.m., officials said.

Arkansas State Police will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide details on the shooting.