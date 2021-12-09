Former aerospace executive from Glastonbury charged in hiring, recruiting restriction conspiracy

Eight year scheme illegally limited workers career prospects and earnings

WASHINGTON — A Glastonbury man who was a former aerospace outsourcing executive was charged in connection with a long-running scheme to restrict the hiring and recruiting of engineers for companies, according to federal officials Tuesday.

Mahesh Patel, of Glastonbury, was charged with conspiracy in restraint of trade. He was released on a $100,000 bond with travel restrictions. Officials say the charge against Patel is the first in the ongoing federal antitrust investigation.

According to the affidavit, Patel participated in a conspiracy among aerospace companies not to hire or recruit one another’s employees:

"At times, Patel confronted and berated Suppliers who cheated on the agreement, often at the direct behest of another Supplier, and threatened to punish nonconforming Suppliers by taking away valuable access to projects."

Officials also said Patel and co-conspirators sought to reduce labor costs because aerospace workers were not free to find new employment in a competitive environment.

Peter S. Jongbloed, Counsel to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “No one should be illegally denied the opportunity to pursue better jobs, higher pay and greater benefits.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to restrain trade under the Sherman Antitrust Act is 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of $1 million for individuals.

