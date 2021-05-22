After searching and worrying, loved ones spend an evening remembering Jessica Edwards

The 30-year-old South Windsor mother vanished for almost two weeks before her body was found in East Hartford.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn — A vigil was held Saturday night to remember 30-year-old Jessica Edwards of South Windsor, after her body was found in East Hartford on Friday. Edwards' was last seen by her family on Mother's Day, prompting a nearly two-week search for her.

Saturday night's vigil was all about honoring Edwards' memory, bringing together her loved ones at Nevers Park in South Windsor.

"I love my sister very much. She has a good heart. She's so kind. She always saw the good in people," said her brother, Mario Edwards. She is remembered as a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

"Jessica was one of those people, who had a big personality you know, you just couldn't forget her," said Brandan Morgan a friend of hers.

A young life cut short, Edwards was set to graduate as a respiratory therapist this month. Her teacher remembered the determination that got her to that point.

"She was a hard, determined, worker. And her big goal was to graduate, and she really worked hard for that. And when she got pregnant, we were like 'Jessica it's COVID. Jessica do you really think this is going to happen for you? Is this really safe for you and the baby?' And she said, 'Miss Kerry, I'm going to do it,'" said Kerry Mcniven, director of clinical education at Manchester Community College.

South Windsor community is gathering now to remember Jessica Edwards pic.twitter.com/jXuUDl6jPo — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) May 22, 2021

A mother to a 7-month-old son, Edwards was described as caring by those who knew her best. Her high school classmates, the East Hartford class of 2009, stood together at the vigil to share their memories of her.

"I want to remember her smile, I want to remember the way she made everyone feel when she was around everyone happiness, laughter, and that's the memories I want to take with me," said Melissa Wright, her friend.

Their shared love for her bringing everyone together to be there for one another, especially her family, as they grieve the unexpected loss

"I don't know if you know what it feels like to feel empty, but I feel so empty. I feel like I died with Jessica," said her sister, Yanique Edwards.