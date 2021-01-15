Age-enhanced photo released of missing Vanessa Morales

Police released the picture of Friday of the missing child who has not been seen since late 2019.

ANSONIA, Conn. — With help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Police released on Friday an age-enhanced photo of Vanessa Morales who has been missing since December 2019.

Vanessa was 1-year-old when she went missing and would now be two and half-years-old. Her father Jose Morales, was charged with the murder of Vanessa's mother Christine Holloway who was found dead inside her home.

Police and the FBI are still on the lookout for Vanessa's car seat, polka-dotted blanket, and grey backpack. If you think you have seen her you are asked to call the FBI Tip Line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia Police.