Age-enhanced photo released of missing Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. — With help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Police released on Friday an age-enhanced photo of Vanessa Morales who has been missing since December 2019.
Vanessa was 1-year-old when she went missing and would now be two and half-years-old. Her father Jose Morales, was charged with the murder of Vanessa's mother Christine Holloway who was found dead inside her home.
Police and the FBI are still on the lookout for Vanessa's car seat, polka-dotted blanket, and grey backpack. If you think you have seen her you are asked to call the FBI Tip Line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia Police.
The Ansonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 by clicking here.