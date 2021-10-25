Watch Live: What we know about 23 potential jurors as selection resumes on day 5 in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

The goal is to qualify 64 potential jurors from which attorneys can select a panel of 12 plus four alternates.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *Portions of the jury selection livestream will not have audio per an order from the judge.

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the trial as they unfold.

Day 5

9:18 a.m.: Judge Timothy Walmsley tells the group of 20 potential jurors based on last week's process that he expects this to last all day and asks for patience, saying "We don’t rush things here. This is a very deliberate process you’re now involved in with us now."

9:10 a.m.: Proceedings resume in day five of jury selection in the trial for the men charged with Arbery's death.

Week 2 of jury selection in trial for men charged with #AhmaudArbery's death starting. ICYMI:

-23 potential jurors qualified so far to get to magic number of 64 needed to narrow down to 12 jurors, 4 alternates

-Some selected know key players in the case

-Recap below filmed Friday pic.twitter.com/OhaHgSA5NM — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) October 25, 2021

8:30 a.m.: Jury selection is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. after 23 jurors were qualified last week. The goal is to qualify 64 potential jurors from which attorneys can select a panel of 12 plus four alternates.

Day 4

8:27 p.m.: The judge adjourned court until 8:30 a.m. Monday. No jury selection will be held Friday. The judge cited a personal obligation by one of the lawyers. The judge told qualified jurors he doesn’t know how long the jury selection will take. “It could get into next week. Possibly into the week after.”

8:13 p.m.: After day four, 8 more potential jurors have qualified, added to the 15 already qualified, 23 total so far, which is closer to that magic number of 64 needed, according to an attorney with the case. Then they will select 12 jurors and four alternates.

6:16 p.m.: Judge says he intends to finish the panel tonight. Five jurors left. Could last until 10/10:30 tonight.

2:06 p.m.: Judge says the court is aware of what's going on outside the courthouse. He goes on to say it's a public square and they're exercising the first amendment. The court has put security plans in place in case anything happens.

2:03 p.m.: Defense says it's concerned with attempts to influence jurors, specifically the Transformative Justice Coalition's banner outside of the courthouse they say people see walking in and out.

12:28 p.m.: Juror 211, the law enforcement officer, and No. 212, the woman 70 or older, have been dismissed for cause.

11:04 a.m.: The Justice Coalition cheers on Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr., as he walks into the courthouse.

10:33 a.m.: Individual questioning begins.

10:23 a.m.: Potential jurors are asked if they recognize any of the defendants, who are told to stand up. Several of the potential jurors say they have negative opinions about the three defendants.

10:05 a.m.: Members of the Transformative Justice Coalition arrive at the courthouse for day four in support of Ahmaud Arbery. "We can't take it no more!" they chant.

9:21 a.m.: Questioning of potential jurors starts. 15 qualified jurors so far -Attorney says they need to get to 64 qualified, then narrow down to 12 jurors, 4 alternates. He says that could take 6-7 days. Judge only hearing morning panels and going over directions with next group of 20 now