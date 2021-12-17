Man wanted by FBI for alleged CT robbery spree now in state police custody

Troopers told FOX61 on Friday evening Christian Velez, 24, was found in the City of New Britain and taken into custody just after 8 p.m.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A man wanted by the FBI for allegedly participating in a robbery spree in Connecticut has been found and arrested, according to the state police.

Troopers told FOX61 on Friday evening Christian Velez, now 24, was found in the City of New Britain and taken into custody just after 8 p.m.

Velez was transferred to Troop H barracks for state charges processing. State police are expected to provide an update with the specific charges Velez will face.

The FBI in New Haven issued an alert last month, stating they were looking for a suspect accused of being involved in a series of robberies across the state beginning Sept. 2. The agency offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Velez's arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

