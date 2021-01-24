Alleged leader of equipment theft ring apprehended

He was one of nine people indicted in November on a variety of charges.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The alleged ringleader of a group accused of stealing about $700,000 worth of excavators, boats, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles, and trailers from dealers in four New England states has been captured in Florida.

Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say 36-year-old Jose Montes, also known as Jose Rivera, of Cranston, was apprehended on Wednesday. Montes has been detained until he can be returned to Rhode Island. He was one of nine people indicted in November on a variety of charges.

Prosecutors alleges they stole equipment from dealerships in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. His attorney had no comment.

Officials said the group took direction from Montes who watched various dealerships and marinas under the cover of darkness in four states, looking to steal equipment from businesses.

In addition to Jose Montes, named in the indictment are Krystal K. Disano, 26, of Sarasota, Florida; Sorina Cruz, 43, of Cranston; Daniel J. Guerriero, 34, of North Scituate; Ronald S. Mosca, 48, of Sarasota, Florida; Irvin W. McLaughlin, Jr., 40, of Connecticut; Efrain A. Lopez, 32, of Providence; Jared J. Santiago, 28, of Providence; and Luis M. Morales, 37, of Providence.

Investigators from federal, state and local agencies said November 2019 and July 2020, three Bobcat excavators, ten jet skis, four boats, eight all-terrain vehicles, and ten trailers valued at nearly $700,000 were stolen.