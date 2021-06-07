AMBER Alert issued for baby kidnapped in Manhattan

Alert issued for Mi Angel Gaines, a 9-month-old Black female from Manhattan

NEW YORK — Police in New York have issued an AMBER Alert for the abduction of Mi Angel Gaines, a 9-month-old Black female from Manhattan.

Authorities believe the child may be in imminent danger.

Police said she was last seen in a stroller in front of 2433 Frederick Douglas Blvd. in Harlem.

The little girl is 15-inches tall, 19-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue onesie.

Police believe 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong, her biological father took the infant. Police said he is 5'10" and 200-pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his neck of a microphone.

Police said they were last seen on 8th Avenue at approximately 2:50 a.m. this morning.

No other details were available.

