Uncle knowingly left 4-year-old nephew with drug addict before AMBER Alert issued: arrest warrant

Mario Jenkins has been charged with rick of injury to a minor.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The uncle of a 4-year-old who went missing out of Middletown earlier this week has been arrested after police say he left his nephew in the care of a drug addict, a new arrest warrant claims.

Mario Jenkins was arrested on June 2.

New Britain police released the arrest warrant for Jenkins on Friday, which gave more details into what triggered the AMBER Alert on Tuesday night and a massive search for his nephew.

According to police, Jenkins was supposed to be taking care of his nephew at his home in New Britain when the boy was taken by Stephanie Fonda.

Jenkins told police that Fonda went to his house the morning of May 31 and asked to borrow a blue Chevrolet Malibu and take the boy out.

He allegedly told her no. However, when he later woke up from a nap, he told police that Fonda, the child and the car were missing.

Jenkins told police he attempted to contact Fonda several times and that eventually her husband, David Fonda, texted him that the vehicle had broken down and that the baby was found.

Fonda also told Jenkins not to call police, the arrest warrant said.

When the boy’s mother learned that his son was missing, she contacted Middletown Police, triggering the AMBER Alert.

The boy was safely found on June 1, along with Stephanie and David Fonda, in the woods near the 5th Avenue Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. The Fondas were arrested.

According to the arrest warrant, Stephanie Fonda claimed that Jenkins asked her to babysit the boy and allowed her to use the car.

On May 31, she said she picked up the boy and her husband, who had escaped from a halfway house.

Stephanie Fonda said they were looking to get “dope bags” and go to Hartford. While in Hartford, she told police that they bought drugs and got high.

Meanwhile, David Fonda told police they were driving around with the boy while high and ended up at the motel in Wethersfield to get more drugs.

After the couple’s arrest, police interviewed Jenkins again, who reportedly admitted to police that he lied to his sister and that he asked Stephanie Fonda to babysit the child and allowed her to use the vehicle.

According to the arrest warrant, Jenkins also know that Stephanie Fonda had a severe drug addiction and should not have been caring for a child.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

David Fonda was charged with risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment. Police have said they expect more charged to be issued.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.