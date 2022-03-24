At least 5 animals found in deplorable conditions at Naugatuck home: police

Deja Rowe, 35, of Naugatuck turned herself in on Wednesday and faces five counts of cruelty to animals.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she allegedly possessed and adopted out dogs that were living in filthy conditions and were sick upon adoption.

Deja Rowe, 35, of Naugatuck turned herself in on Wednesday and faces five counts of cruelty to animals, police said.

Rowe had obtained ownership of a pregnant pit bull and sold some of the puppies, according to police. One woman reported concern over the heath of the puppies after the one she adopted died, police said. She then adopted two other puppies, male and female, from the same litter from Rowe and the woman noticed the female puppy was malnourished and covered in ulcers.

That's when she contacted the Naugatuck Animal Control in late February, which then launched an investigation.

Investigators said they found that the rest of the dogs in Rowe's home were in poor physical health and in deplorable conditions.

"Naugatuck animal control was made aware of a potential animal abuse case here in town," said Officer Danielle Durette of the Naugatuck Police Department. "They were able to observe two puppies that had been mistreated. They medically were not in good shape – very malnourished and emaciated. They got us involved because they had information that led them to believe there were additional puppies that remained in this home. That prompted officers to get a search warrant."

Naugatuck police found the mother dog and a puppy was living in their own filth, had open ulcers and appeared emaciated, police said. The two dogs were taken to an animal clinic where they received immediate medical treatment.

Police also seized a dead ball python found in a terrarium.

The mother dog and three of her puppies are now at Naugatuck Animal Control, where they will continue to recover and eventually find forever homes, police said.

Rowe was released after posting a $10,000 bond and was ordered to appear in court on April 6.

