2nd arrest made in child abuse case with 1-year-old: East Lyme police

This arrest comes during an investigation involving East Lyme mom Katie Nichols, who was arrested in June for allegedly abusing her 1-year-old son.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired on June 7, 2022.

A second arrest has been made in connection to a child abuse case in East Lyme.

David Martin, 38, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with risk of injury to a child, as he was accused of being present during child abuse incidents and failing to intervene.

This arrest comes during an investigation involving East Lyme mom Katie Nichols, 36, who was arrested in June for allegedly abusing her 1-year-old son.

Martin's specific relations between Nichols and the child are not known at this time.

Martin was released on a $50,000 bond. He was ordered to appear in court on Monday.

Nichols admitted to police earlier this year she had a history of yelling, hitting, violently shaking, and smothering her son with a pillow, according to the arrest warrant for her. She told police he was “being a typical toddler and crying” which frustrated her.

The investigation started after Nichols' therapist reached out to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) the month Nichols told her she had abused the baby.

“The accused also stated to her therapist that she did not intend to end the victim’s life,” the affidavit said.

