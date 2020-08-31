Ansonia police investigate the homicide of a 20-year-old woman

Police were called to the scene on the report of a pedestrian struck, but said her injuries were from an assault, not from a crash.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police said around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the Derby Police Department had notified the Ansonia Police Department of an 'evading motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian' in the area of Coe Lane and North Coe Lane.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from injuries to her upper body which they said was not consistent with a motor vehicle crash, but rather an assault.

Police said the woman was taken to Griffin Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

The Ansonia Police Department is currently working with the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Central District is assisting with the processing of the scene on Coe Lane and North Coe Lane.

The Ansonia Police Department Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Derby Police Department Detective Bureau is following up leads to identify a suspect.