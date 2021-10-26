x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Ansonia police investigate a bank robbery

The robber stole several thousand dollars.
Ansonia Police Dept

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police are investigating a bank robbery that made off with several thousand dollars Tuesday afternoon.

Ansonia officials say a white male entered Ion Bank on Tremont Street and handed a teller a note stating he had a weapon and demanded money around 12:44 p.m. There was no weapon displayed and he did not make any verbal threats.

RELATED: 2 South Windsor FedEx employees arrested for stealing smartphones from facility

Police say the suspect stole several thousand dollars and fled on foot towards East Main Street and Tremont Street.

Detectives have several strong leads and are working on identifying the suspect.

RELATED: Homeowner assaulted as juvenile attempts to steal car parked in garage: Orange PD

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 203-735-1885 or can leave an anonymous tip at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines


HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Hartford man arrested for unprovoked attempt to shoot police officer in cruiser: officials