Ansonia police investigate a bank robbery

The robber stole several thousand dollars.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police are investigating a bank robbery that made off with several thousand dollars Tuesday afternoon.

Ansonia officials say a white male entered Ion Bank on Tremont Street and handed a teller a note stating he had a weapon and demanded money around 12:44 p.m. There was no weapon displayed and he did not make any verbal threats.

Police say the suspect stole several thousand dollars and fled on foot towards East Main Street and Tremont Street.

Detectives have several strong leads and are working on identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 203-735-1885 or can leave an anonymous tip at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

