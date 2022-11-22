Ansonia Police seek woman in smoke shop robbery

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police in Ansonia are seeking a woman who may have information about an armed robbery back in October.
The Smoke Vibes shop on Bridge Street was the target of armed robber on October 15th. Police are looking for a woman captured by the shop's security cameras, who may have relevant information about the incident.
Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553
The investigating officer is Detective Hunt.
