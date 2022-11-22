Ansonia Police seek woman in smoke shop robbery

A woman captured on camera at the Smoke Vibes shop may have information about an armed robbery there.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police in Ansonia are seeking a woman who may have information about an armed robbery back in October.

The Smoke Vibes shop on Bridge Street was the target of armed robber on October 15th. Police are looking for a woman captured by the shop's security cameras, who may have relevant information about the incident.

Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

The investigating officer is Detective Hunt.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.