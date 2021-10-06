x
Crime

Police search for suspect after man arriving home from work carjacked in Woodbridge

Just as a victim was getting out of his car, the suspect approached him, opened the door, displayed a firearm and ordered him to the ground.
Credit: Woodbridge Police Department

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — Police are investigating Wednesday after a man reported that he was the victim of an armed carjacking.

The resident was returning home from work around 12:10 a.m. when a man approached him as he was getting out of the car in his driveway in the area of Route 69/Warren Road, according to officials.

Woodbridge Police said the suspect opened the vehicle’s door, displayed a firearm, and ordered the victim to the ground. He stole the victim’s personal property and vehicle.

The vehicle has not yet been recovered. It was identified as a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue, with Connecticut license plates AN16987.

The victim was not injured, police said.

Officials believe a second vehicle and suspect were involved, but no further description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.

