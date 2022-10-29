Stratford man in custody after Bridgeport homicide: Police

Officers found a 23-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso on Atlantic Street. He later died from his injuries.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Stratford man is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Atlantic Street around 4:15 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, identified as Justice Hunter, suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Police took Lawrence Blue, 45, of Stratford, into custody after seeking to bring him in for questioning in this homicide investigation. Charges will be released at a later time, according to police.

Atlantic Street between Iranistan Avenue and Barnum Dyke was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call with Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

