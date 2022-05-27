Armed robbery at Hamden Goodwill prompts shelter in place at area schools

Store employees told police a suspect entered the back of the store before it opened for business hours.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are investigating an armed robbery at a Goodwill store that prompted several area schools to shelter in place Friday morning.

Police responded to the Goodwill on 2369 Dixwell Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Friday on a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect showed off a firearm and "stole an undisclosed amount of money," police said. The suspect then left the area in a silver four-door sedan.

One of the employees suffered a minor facial injury during the incident, according to police.

Three schools were sheltered in place as a precaution while police searched for the suspect in the area. Those schools were Hamden Middle School, Spring Glen School and Shepard Glen School. The shelter in place has since lifted, according to police.

The store is closed Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Levenduski of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4050.

