Meriden police investigate armed robbery on Broad Street

Police said the suspect held up a gas station clerk with a knife

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police are investigating after they said a man held up a gas station clerk with a knife.

Police said the incident happened at the H & H Gast Station located on Broad Street around 6:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the clerk had just been robbed by a man armed with a knife.

The suspect ran from the scene southbound on Broad Street and was possibly last seen running onto Atkins Street.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male wearing a black colored coat and a blue colored knit hat. He was wearing blue sneakers which had white-colored trim around the base of the sneakers. He was carrying a tan-colored satchel type bag and the male also had visible tattoos on his neck as well as a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.