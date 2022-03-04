Arrest made in 2008 cold case murder in Hartford

New leads in the case came up in 2017, which led to an arrest around five years later.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — An arrest has been made in connection to a 2008 Hartford murder cold case, Connecticut's Division of Criminal Justice announced Friday.

Mark White, 44, of Albuquerque, N.M. was charged with the shooting death of Jumar Joiner, who was 26.

In Hartford on May 3, 2008, Joiner was shot multiple times on West Morningside Street and died from his injuries, officials said. While investigators followed tips and leads in the months that followed Joiner's death, no arrests were made.

New leads in the case came up in 2017, which led to an arrest around five years later.

Police arrested White on Wednesday and he is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday, March 17.

