Arrests made in 2021 North Haven homicide: Police

Davonte Warren, 28, was found in a car that crashed on the Route 40 connector in North Haven with a deadly gunshot wound on July 17, 2021, according to police.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Two arrests have been made in connection to the death of a New Haven man from shots fired at his car that led to a car crash in July 2021.

Davonte Warren, 28, was found in a car that crashed on the Route 40 connector in North Haven with a deadly gunshot wound on July 17, 2021, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, North Haven police arrested 22-year-old Amari Salcedo Jr. and 24-year-old Deane Matta Jr., both of New Haven, in connection to Warren's death. Both face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges and are being held on a $2 million bond; Matta was already in custody for weapons charges from an earlier arrest.

During the investigation, witnesses told police they saw a vehicle pull up next to Warren's and two people in the vehicle fired several shots at Warren's car before speeding off.

Several local and federal agencies, including the FBI, ATF, and DEA, assisted in the investigation.

"We hope these arrests display our commitment to seeking justice against those who bring violence to North Haven. We will be relentless in our pursuit of offenders, and our memory will not fade over time. We will leverage any and all resources available to us, and will hold those accountable for their actions," the North Haven police said in a statement.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.