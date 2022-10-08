Arrest made in death of man found stabbed in Enfield town green gazebo

Forensic evidence was examined, which helped determine Narducci's relation to the investigation.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police have made an arrest in the death of a man found in the gazebo of the town green in August.

Police arrested John Wayne Narducci, 53, of Enfield Thursday and charged him with murder.

Officers were called to the town green just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 10 for a report of an unresponsive man found in the gazebo.

Police found the victim, identified as Christopher Kennedy, 56, with multiple stab wounds. The Chief Medical Examiner ruled his manner of death as a homicide.

"Mr. Kennedy was a regular here he was at the soup kitchen almost every night for dinner. This is a very tight knit homeless community so everyone pretty much knew each other," Maya Nicole Matthews, the executive director of Enfield Loaves and Fishes, told FOX61 in August.

Enfield Loaves and Fishes serves many people who are a part of the town's homeless community. Kennedy, was someone the executive director says she knew well.

"He had his good days and his bad days. On his good days he was very pleasant he was a very intelligent man, I spoke with him often. And you know he was struggling so he was doing the best that he could," Matthews said.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Enfield police continue to investigate town green homicide

Forensic evidence was examined, which helped determine Narducci's relation to the investigation.

He was arraigned in court Thursday.

