Arrest made in attempted armed robbery at Griswold liquor store

The arrest warrant states the suspect walked into the store and told the employee at the register "give me your money". He eventually left without taking anything.

GRISWOLD, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the attempted armed robbery at a Jewett City liquor store in late December, according to Connecticut State Police.

Charlie Snowfly, 42, of Waterbury, was arrested Thursday and charged with ill use of a facsimile firearm, criminal robbery attempt, breach of peace, and threatening.

On the evening of Dec. 30, 2022, state police responded to JC Spirits in the Jewett City section of Griswold for a report of an attempted robbery.

The arrest warrant states the suspect walked into the store and told the employee at the register, "give me your money." He then showed a gun that was tucked into his pants, the employee told investigators.

The employee told the suspect, "hold on," and walked to the back where the cooler was, to the back door, and then ran out of the building, the arrest warrant states.

In surveillance footage, investigators saw the suspect take a few steps toward the employee, stop, and then turn to run out of the store. He didn't take anything on his way out, troopers said.

No one was injured, state police said.

Snowfly was held on a $150,000 bond.

