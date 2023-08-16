Arrest made in February fatal hit-and-run: Meriden Police

Jenessa Matias, 19, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility for causing the death of a person, and possession of cannabis.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A 19-year-old woman turned herself in Wednesday on an outstanding arrest warrant on charges related to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man earlier this year.

Jenessa Matias, 19, of Meriden was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility for causing the death of a person, and possession of cannabis.

On Feb. 1, 2023, 58-year-old Clarence Harkless was found unresponsive laying in the northbound lane on Lewis Avenue near the south entrance to MidState Medical Center around 11:36 p.m. Harkless was taken to MidState where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Harkless was attempting to walk to the bus stop located in the Meriden Mall parking lot in order to go to New Britain on the late bus. It is unknown why Harkless was laying in the roadway but he was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and drugs.

According to police, Matias had initially pulled over on the side of the road after hitting Harkless. When she realized she hit a person she panicked and left the scene.

Police received a tip the following day of a concerned citizen, which led them to discover the Dodge Caliber parked in front of the home where Matias lives. Evidence collected from under the vehicle was consistent with the clothing Harkless was wearing at the time.

The Medical Examiners Office ruled the manner of death as blunt force trauma from being run over by a vehicle.

Matias had a Court set Bond of $50,000. Unable to post bond, Matias was brought over to Meriden Superior Court for arraignment.

