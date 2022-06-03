Homicide arrest made in shooting of Hartford woman: Police

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing a woman in her apartment and injuring another woman back in February.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An arrest in the shooting death of a Hartford woman and injury of another has been made after months of investigating, according to police.

Troyquan Westberry, 25, of Hartford was arrested Friday morning and was accused of shooting and killing Allison McCoy, 21, in her Evergreen Avenue apartment back in February.

Officers responded to McCoy's apartment on a report of a person needing medical attention around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7. Responding officers found two women. One woman, McCoy, was found dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another woman suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, who at the time was listed in critical condition.

This was a targeted incident, police said at the time.

Police charged Westberry with murder, attempted murder, assault in the 1st degree and use of a firearm. A bond was set to $2 million.

