Arrest made in $164K fraud investigation involving 94-year-old victim from Old Saybrook

Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield New Jersey fraudulently wrote and cashed checks that she got from the victim's account.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Old Saybrook Police are investigating after a New Jersey woman was arrested in connection to a fraud investigation involving a 94-year-old man.

The 94-year-old Old Saybrook resident contacted the police after getting $164,284 from his checking account.

An investigation found that a fraudulent online account was created through the victim's account and a checkbook was sent to New Jersey. 10 separate search and seizure warrants were applied for and executed at different financial institutions.

According to police, it was found that Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield New Jersey fraudulently wrote and cashed checks that she got from the victim's account.

Crawford was observed on surveillance video in New Jersey depositing and withdrawing money from the fraudulent-obtained funds to her own bank account, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Crawford and her other accomplices. She was charged with two counts of forgery in the second degree and larceny in the first degree.

Old Saybrook police detectives said they traveled to New Jersey where Crawford was extradited from Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey, where she was being held on Old Saybrook's arrest warrant. She was brought back to Old Saybrook and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Crawford is being scheduled to be arraigned in Middletown Superior Court.

This is the second arrest in this matter. Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, New Jersey was extradited from New Jersey on an arrest warrant charging him with Forgery in the Second Degree and Larceny in the Third Degree after it was determined that he stole from the victim. The case is still pending.

Another person remains in connection to the investigation, Vitaliy Litvinenko, 35, Court, Vancouver, Washington has an active arrest warrant for Forgery in the Third Degree as well as Larceny Second Degree, who allegedly also stole from the victim.

This investigation remains active.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.