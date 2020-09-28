Arrest made in connection with 2009 Wallingford home invasion

The suspect was extradited by police at a correctional center in Houston, Texas.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A was arrested man wanted in connection with a 2009 home invasion/robbery.

On October 9, 2009, police responded to Saddlebrook Drive and began investigating. During the incident, an 18-year-old man was attacked and restrained by four intruders. The four people were in the residence for about 20 mins and stole a large amount of cash, jewelry, and electronics.

Police took forensic evidence and sent it to the state crime lab for analysis.

A few years later in October 2013, one of the four suspects was identified through the DNA evidence as then 39-year-old Victor Miguel Siguenzia Lozano aka Miguel Lozano Altamiran. An arrest warrant was obtained by the police.

Wallingford detectives soon learned Lozano was arrested in 2010 by Branford and Wethersfield Police for similar type crimes. He was convicted and sentenced to serve time in prison. In April 2013, he was released to Immigration and Natural Service (INS) and deported to Ecuador.

In September 2020, Wallingford police were told by the United States Marshal Service that they had taken Lozano into custody in Texas. He was held at Harris County Detention Center in Houston for extradition back to Connecticut.

Police went to Texas and took custody of Lozano. He was taken back to Connecticut and is facing several charges including unlawful restraint.