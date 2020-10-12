x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Crime

Arrest made in connection with Vernon dog's death

Back in November, Karo the all-black German Shepard was shot due to the suspect mistaking the dog for a coyote

VERNON, Conn. — The man behind the gun that killed a Vernon German Shepherd last month has been arrested.

Police say 53-year-old Peter Martinelli has been charged with illegal discharge of a firearm.

Back in November, Karo the all-black German Shepard was shot due to Martinelli mistaking the dog for a coyote. The family says when they first confronted Martinelli he lied saying he didn't shoot the dog but later told the truth.

RELATED: Woman calls for justice after hunter shoots dog on her property; mistakes dog for coyote

Karo's owner, Belleann Maffessoli, says she still can't wrap her head around the incident.

"I don't know when it is going to get better; they say it will but it hasn't gotten any better," said Maffessoli. "I look at my husband and I see him crying and I know he is devastated and he looks at me and says Belleann I am crying because I see how much it has hurt you... My heart is ripped out and I feel it was malicious."

Martinelli is expected to be back in court in January. Karo's owners say they will be looking at other legal options in the meantime.

RELATED: PD: Fairfield Animal Control kills dog they thought was a coyote