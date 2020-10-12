Arrest made in connection with Vernon dog's death

Back in November, Karo the all-black German Shepard was shot due to the suspect mistaking the dog for a coyote

VERNON, Conn. — The man behind the gun that killed a Vernon German Shepherd last month has been arrested.

Police say 53-year-old Peter Martinelli has been charged with illegal discharge of a firearm.

Back in November, Karo the all-black German Shepard was shot due to Martinelli mistaking the dog for a coyote. The family says when they first confronted Martinelli he lied saying he didn't shoot the dog but later told the truth.

Karo's owner, Belleann Maffessoli, says she still can't wrap her head around the incident.

"I don't know when it is going to get better; they say it will but it hasn't gotten any better," said Maffessoli. "I look at my husband and I see him crying and I know he is devastated and he looks at me and says Belleann I am crying because I see how much it has hurt you... My heart is ripped out and I feel it was malicious."