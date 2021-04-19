Arrest made in fatal shooting of Hartford 3-year-old: police

Police said 19-year-old Jaziah Smith has been charged with Murder.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police said they have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a 3-year-old on Nelson Street.

The shooting happened on April 10th around 2:30 p.m. Patrol officers responded to a home on Nelson Street following a Shot Spotter activation.

Police said while officers were canvassing the area, a nearby hospital alerted police that a 3-year-old had arrived with a gunshot wound. The child was initially listed in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The child was later identified as Randell Jones.

Another deadly shooting occurred while police were investigating that afternoon.

Ja'Mari Preston, a 16-year-old from New Britain was also shot and killed behind a home on Magnolia Street that day, just hours after Jones was shot and only several streets away.

Police said later as the investigation continued that they believed the shootings were related.

After a week-long investigation, police said detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Division were able to identify the shooter in Jones' homicide and applied for an arrest warrant.

The warrant charged 19-year-old Jaziah Smith with murder.

Members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crimes Unit and Auto Theft Division took Smith into custody without incident on Monday morning.

Smith remains in custody on a judge set $1.75 Million dollar bond.

Police have not made an arrest in Preston's death.

