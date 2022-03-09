Hamden police make arrest in January homicide

Herman Bellamy was shot to death on January 15

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have arrested a man and charged him in connection with a homicide in January.

Police said they arrested Charles Hill, 19, of New Haven, and charged him with Manslaughter in the 1st Degree with a Firearm. He had previously been charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in connection with the shooting.

Police said on January 15, they were called to the area of Fairview Avenue and Arch Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle in the roadway on Fairview Avenue, with Herman Bellamy, 22, of Hamden, shot inside the vehicle.

Police said Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Hill was a passenger in Bellamy’s vehicle and was firing a handgun from the vehicle.

Ballistic evidence, along with multiple handguns, were recovered at the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4048.

