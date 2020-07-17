Arrest made in Hartford - West Hartford city line deadly shooting

The shooting happened in the afternoon on July 6 int he area of Capitol Avenue and Prospect Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police have made in an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened in the afternoon on July 6 int he area of Capitol Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police said the two victims in the car were shot at while driving west on Capital Avenue. The car then crashed after being shot into a Subway shop at a shopping plaza in West Hartford.

A charcoal Honda Accord coupe could be seen up against the building with emergency crews around the parking lot.

Officers found 19-year-old Hartford resident Junny Lara-Velazquez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. Lara-Velazquez's death was Hartford's 13th homicide of 2020. Another person in the car was also struck by gunfire but suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

After a week of investigating, police arrested 24-year-old Hartford resident Edwin Franqui in connection to the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident in Bloomfield. At the time of his arrest, Franqui was initially arrested for possession of a firearm and high-capacity magazine.

Police say Franqui is a felon and cannot legally have a gun. He is being held on a $1.25 million for the murder of Lara-Velazquez, as well as facing other charges like assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm.