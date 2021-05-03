Arrest made in Waterbury murder

Victim was shot late Saturday on East Main and Wall Street

Waterbury Police are have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street at 11:39 PM. Officers arriving on the scene found Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias,23, of Waterbury, who had been shot several times.

Responding officers on scene rendered aid to Santos-Frias, but he died from his injuries. Officers found another victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Evidence of shots fired from the incident was recovered in the area.

On Monday, police arrested Charles Smith, 41, for his involvement in the death of Santos-Frias. Smith was charged with the following;

Murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Assault in the first degree

Conspiracy at assault in the first degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal use of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal sale or transfer of a firearm

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Smith is being held on a $2 million bond.

Police said during the arrest of Smith, he was found to be in possession of a firearm. Smith is a convicted felon and is currently on parole for a robbery 1st conviction that occurred in 2012.

This incident remains open and active and continues to be investigated by Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Division.

