Hartford homicide arrest made

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editors note: The video above originally aired on July 3, 2023.

Hartford police made an arrest on Wednesday in connection to a murder that happened on Monday, police said.

Jordan Green, 27, of Hartford was arrested and charged.

On July 3, at around 5:28 a.m., patrol officers reported to the area of Prospect Avenue report a shooting. Officers located a victim, unresponsive, in the rear of the building.

The victim, identified as Gregory Betsey, 44, was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Patrol officers were able to locate a person of interest and establish probable cause as well as an arrest warrant.

Green was charged with murder, 8 counts of criminal possession of a firearm, 2 counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, stealing a firearm, possession of over 5 ounces of cannabis, and possession of a controlled substance other than cannabis.

