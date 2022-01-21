Vernon man arrested, charged with conspiracy to commit arson in Manchester: police

Police said the suspect's vehicle contained evidence of an attempted arson.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Vernon man was arrested Tuesday suspected of attempted arson and assault with a firearm in Manchester, police said.

Manchester police say 24-year-old Jahzaun Clark was taken into custody with an active warrant on a violation of protective order.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning where police say they received a call reporting shots from a Chevrolet Impala fired on Charter Oak Street.

Police say after further investigation they identified the vehicle involved to be registered to Clarke and that there was possibly an attempted arson inside the vehicle as well.

Police say an arrest warrant was made for Clarke shortly after and he was arrested that afternoon around 4:30 p.m. According to police, further investigation of Clarke's vehicle discovered evidence of a possible arson and a firearm.

Clarke was charged with conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree, and criminal possession of a firearm. Clarke is being held on an additional $750,000 bond after appearing in court.

Police ask that if you have any other information to help with the investigation, that you contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or their investigation unit at 860-645-5575.

