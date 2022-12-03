2 men buy $1,800 worth of Starbucks merchandise using stolen credit card: East Lyme police

Police searched the suspects' rental vehicle, which had around $1,800 worth of Starbucks merchandise inside.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Two men were caught allegedly making $1,800 worth of fraudulent purchases at Starbucks cafes around the region, including in Connecticut, according to East Lyme police.

Dante Isaac, 31, of Hartford and Antwone Washington, 30, of Far Rockaway, New York, were arrested Thursday night at the Starbucks on Flanders Road in East Lyme, police said.

Officers were called to that Starbucks location for a report of a disturbance between staff and two men involving the fraudulent use of a credit card.

The fraud victim, who lives in Delaware, told the store's staff there were unauthorized charges made to her credit card from the East Lyme Starbucks as well as from other Starbucks locations, according to police.

Police searched the suspects' rental vehicle, which had around $1,800 worth of Starbucks merchandise inside.

It was determined that the men had been going to Starbucks locations around Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania to buy Starbucks merchandise with the victim's credit card and to try to return other merchandise from other stores, according to receipts police said they found in the vehicle.

Isaac and Washington face multiple charges including larceny, ill use of credit card and identity theft.

Washington was initially held on a $25,000 bond, and Isaac was held on a $10,000 bond, but police said the bail commissioner reduced Washington's bond to $5,000 and Isaac's to a promise to appear. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.

