2nd arrest made in New London child abuse case

She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and multiple conspiracy charges.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A second arrest has been made in a "horrific" child abuse case in New London.

Melissa Gregor, 38, of Moodus, turned herself in to police on Thursday evening. She was charged with risk of injury to a minor, and multiple conspiracy charges for assault, unlawful restraint, cruelty to persons, strangulation, and reckless endangerment.

She was released on a $250,000 bond.

Michael Gregor, 41, was arrested in East Lyme in March on allegations he tortured his 10-year-old stepson. Melissa Gregor is the mother of the child, a family member confirmed to FOX61 Friday.

Prosecutors describe the case as “horrific,” which a judge during Michael Gregor's arraignment said was an understatement.

“He thought he was going to die,” court documents state.

The boy became so malnourished he required treatment at two separate hospitals.

Police began investigating abuse allegations in January when they said the child’s mom escaped and called police from a local restaurant to report abuse taking place at home.

Two other children in the home are safe and did not suffer similar treatment, according to the boy’s aunt, as of March.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.