Arrest made in Orange street takeover where hundreds invaded Boston Post Road: Police

Between 200 and 300 people on dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles were traveling from West Haven to Milford on the Boston Post Road.

ORANGE, Conn — A Meriden man has been arrested for his involvement in a huge street takeover in Orange in July, that police said had a few hundred people took part in.

Collin Ramos, 28, of Meriden turned himself in to Orange police on Wednesday for his involvement in the July 8 street takeover. There were between 200 and 300 people on dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles traveling from West Haven to Milford on the Boston Post Road, according to police.

Ramos was charged with drinking while driving, reckless driving and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He posted a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Most of the vehicles at the takeover were unregistered and the drivers were "popping wheelies," ignoring traffic signals, driving around vehicles and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to police.

Ramos was also arrested in connection to a street takeover in Meriden, and the mugshot from that arrest helped Orange police identify him in their town's street takeover, police said.

