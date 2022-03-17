3 arrested after stealing $3,800 of groceries from Stop & Shop: East Lyme police

The store told police three people loaded four shopping carts with meat, seafood and Tide detergent and left the store without paying.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Three people were arrested this week after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of groceries from a Stop & Shop in East Lyme back in November.

At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, police were called to the Stop & Shop on Flanders Road during a reported theft. The store told police three people loaded up four shopping carts with meat, seafood and Tide detergent and left the store without paying.

The suspects then loaded the items into two vehicles in the fire lane. The two vehicles then quickly left, hitting several shopping carts on the way out.

As the suspects were loading the vehicles, loss prevention was able to take a photo of the individuals and the vehicles. The stolen items were valued at around $3,800.

On Wednesday and Thursday, police arrested James Hill, 44, along with Nasif Muhammad, 51, and Brandy Quadrato, 36, in connection to the thefts.

They were arraigned, are currently in custody and are facing organized retail theft and larceny charges.

