Car rental employee injured in attempted theft at Bradley International Airport: State police

The rental car backed into another car, which subsequently hit a Hertz employee. The rental car then crashed into the exit gate system.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — A car rental employee is recovering from injuries and three Massachusetts residents were taken into custody after an attempted car theft at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Connecticut state police troopers were called to the Hertz Rental Car Center at the airport just before 6 p.m. for a report of a "suspicious male" using fake identification to rent a car.

Troopers confronted two men who ended up running away. One man, identified as Michael Dunton, 42, of Ludlow, Mass., got into a Hyundai Genesis. As it was backing up, it struck a Hertz Volvo SUV, which then struck a Hertz employee, state police said.

The Hertz employee was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The Hyundai continued its attempt to escape toward the exit lane. It became disabled when Dunton tried to ram the exit gate system, state police said.

Troopers removed Dunton and rear passenger Nichole Dupuis, 34, of Ludlow, Mass., from the Hyundai and took them into custody without incident.

State police found the other man who ran off, David Fratini Jr., 35, of Three Rivers, Mass., on the airport's property.

Dunton was arrested and faces multiple charges including criminal impersonation, interfering, assault of a pregnant person, possession of narcotics, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and drug paraphernalia.

Fratini was arrested and also faces interfering and drug possession charges.

Dunton was held on a $100,000 bond and Fratini was held on a $10,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Dupuis was charged with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a misdemeanor summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.

