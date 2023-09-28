x
Crime

2 arrested for 'untimely death' of Groton teen: New London police

New London police and fire crews were called to a home in the area of Jefferson Ave. just after 3 a.m. on April 15 for a report of an unresponsive girl at the home.
Credit: FOX61
New London police patrol vehicle logo.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Two New London residents were arrested Thursday in connection to the "untimely" death of a 17-year-old girl in April and later faced a judge.

Erica Cherry, 40, and Nshon Cherry, 19, both of New London, were arrested Thursday in the death of 17-year-old Dnazia Uzzle of Groton, according to New London police.

Both were charged with first-degree accessory to commit manslaughter, first-degree accessory to commit strangulation, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the third degree, and cruelty to persons.

Uzzle was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where she later died, police said.

Erica and Nshon Cherry were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

Both were held on a $200,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this manslaughter investigation is asked to call New London police at 860-447-1481 or send a tip to the New London Tips 411 system.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

