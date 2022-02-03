Arrest warrant for Marlborough assault, kidnapping case released

A 20-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested and charged.

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on March 2, 2022.

New details into the assault and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at Big Y parking lot in Marlborough in September emerged Thursday afternoon after police released the arrest warrant for one of the suspects.

In the documents, the victim – who has not been identified – told police two men approached her, grabbed her and demanded money. When she fought back, the suspects threw a bag over her head, forced her into the backseat of her car and hit her in the face and head with a gun several times.

The woman asked “why are you doing this to me?” and one of the suspects responded: “Because you’re white and my mother is ill.”

At one point, one of the suspects repeatedly said “he was going to kill her,” according to the arrest warrant.

State police said the two suspects forced the woman to take out money from multiple ATMs before she was pulled out of the vehicle and left on the road. The victim suffered a broken femur, a kidney injury and multiple head wounds as a result of the attack. Her car was set on fire behind Wine Merchant liquor store.

During the investigation, police used surveillance footage to find the suspect’s vehicle and from there, traced it back to 20-year-old Kenneth Gordon, who has been charged. A 16-year-old boy has also been charged.

The two suspects were tracked down in Deerfield Beach, Florida a few weeks after the attack. Police combed through Gordon’s cellphone, which included reportedly deleted web history with news stories about the abduction.

Gordon’s web history also included a Google search for “kidnapping sentencing guidelines,” the warrant said.

Connecticut State Police announced their arrest earlier this month, more than five months after the incident.

Gordon and the teenager face kidnapping, assault, arson and robbery charges.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.